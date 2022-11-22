Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

