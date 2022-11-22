Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,015 ($23.83) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($13.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,092.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,306.63. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($11.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,304 ($27.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

In related news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($115,170.86). In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Benoit Durteste bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($350,478.89). Also, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($115,170.86).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

