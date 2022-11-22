International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) VP Sells $445,080.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. 7,060,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

