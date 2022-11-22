Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Head to Head Survey

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.27 $952.80 million $2.52 13.29 WPP $17.60 billion 0.64 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

97.9% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 9.18% 28.78% 5.64% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than WPP.

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats WPP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.