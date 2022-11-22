Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

