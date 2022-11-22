Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,304,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 217.5% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 238.8% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,884,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.85 and its 200-day moving average is $292.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

