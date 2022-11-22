Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 22nd (DBSDY, DIS, DKS, HCG, LVLU, MGNX, NOAH, OPNT, WFG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 22nd:

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $229.00 to $177.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

