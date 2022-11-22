Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 22nd (DBSDY, DIS, DKS, HCG, LVLU, MGNX, NOAH, OPNT, WFG)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 22nd:

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $229.00 to $177.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

