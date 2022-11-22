Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 59,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,983 put options.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

