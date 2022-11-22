IOST Market Capitalization Tops $152.28 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, IOST has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $152.28 million and $9.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009499 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.