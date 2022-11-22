Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 27,858 shares.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
