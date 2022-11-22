Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 27,858 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.