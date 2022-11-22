iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.