iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

