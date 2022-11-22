iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

