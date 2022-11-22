iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 240.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,718 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.