iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,823. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

