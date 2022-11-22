iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $252.34. 40,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.