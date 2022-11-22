iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.56 and its 200 day moving average is $393.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

