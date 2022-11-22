iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,385 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after buying an additional 1,748,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

