iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $77,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,433. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.