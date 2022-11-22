iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.