iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.48. iStar shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

iStar Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

