iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.48. iStar shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar
iStar Company Profile
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.