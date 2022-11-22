Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $14,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,982,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

