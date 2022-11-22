Jason R. Kelly Sells 98,562 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 98,562 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $213,879.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,623,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,753,327.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,002,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
