J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 73,019 shares.The stock last traded at $157.50 and had previously closed at $159.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

