JOE Price Hits $0.16 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $51.67 million and $3.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00464320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.93 or 0.28487949 BTC.

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.