John Farlinger Purchases 70,615 Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) CEO John Farlinger bought 70,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,508.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,243. Assure Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

