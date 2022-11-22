Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 821,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Yelp

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

