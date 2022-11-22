JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €87.40

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.50 ($85.20) to €87.40 ($89.18) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €72.00 ($73.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Prosus has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

