JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $20.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

