JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $40.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

