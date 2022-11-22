JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Underweight

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDC. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

