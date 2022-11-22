JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 491 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 489 ($5.78). 219,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 238,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($5.73).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

