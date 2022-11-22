JUMPN (JST) Price Hits $11.19 on Major Exchanges

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

