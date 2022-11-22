K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.70

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 2384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.88.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

The company has a market cap of C$301.00 million and a PE ratio of 61.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

