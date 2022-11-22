Kaspa (KAS) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $109.82 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,568,235,860 coins and its circulating supply is 14,568,235,861 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,543,612,338 with 14,543,622,605.202888 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00698911 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,038,835.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

