KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $69.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

KBCSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.12) to €61.00 ($62.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

