Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

