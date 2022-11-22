Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 14,845 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Crane worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,659 shares of company stock worth $16,536,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,379. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.