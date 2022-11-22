Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 34,381 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 25,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,502. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

