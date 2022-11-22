Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Olin worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 17,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

