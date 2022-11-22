Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ChampionX worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $15,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChampionX Stock Performance

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,822 shares of company stock worth $4,733,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 31,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

