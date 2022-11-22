Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Primoris Services worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Primoris Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Primoris Services by 335.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

