Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 17,563 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 11,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,954. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

