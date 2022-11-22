Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of EnPro Industries worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,265,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 355,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after buying an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 60,639 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NPO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,811. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

