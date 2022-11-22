Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands makes up approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

