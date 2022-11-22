Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. 5,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,259. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.