Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $299,996.45 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009496 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00465648 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
