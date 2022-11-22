Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 9,022 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Matson Stock Up 0.7 %
MATX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matson (MATX)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.