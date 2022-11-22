Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 285.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 31.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,259. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

