Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 86,251 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 296.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 16,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,606. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

